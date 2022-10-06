It was recently announced that Indigo had partnered with Canadian-founded coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse to launch cafes at select bookstores across the country.

Many of these new community-minded coffeehouses will be replacing Starbucks locations.

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 40 locations in six Canadian provinces, and it looks like that number will be much bigger in the next year.

The company’s continued expansion includes many cities across Canada. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there will be five openings in Calgary, one in Edmonton, two in Victoria, and five across Ontario. Many more are set to open beyond that looking further into 2023.

“We are so pleased to be growing and reconnecting communities with exceptional coffee and fresh food served in a social hub,” said Nan Eskenazi, the founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd, in a press release.

“We believe the human connection and interaction that takes place in our coffeehouses is valuable – as valuable as the coffee and food we serve.”

In March of 2021, Good Earth said it planned on acquiring locations across the country that were “abandoned” by Starbucks.

“Our big push right now is into the GTA; we’re definitely looking to take a number of locations in the Toronto region and probably down into southwestern Ontario as well,” said Michael Going, founder and CEO of Good Earth Cafes Ltd.

“We don’t have a number; we’re just looking at the real estate. We’re looking at not taking over some of their poorer [performing] locations, we’re looking at ones that have strong traffic and sales for them.”

Good Earth Coffeehouse has plans in 2023 to open many new locations in Indigo and Chapters stores in cities across Canada, such as Winnipeg and Thunder Bay in Manitoba; Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, and Cambridge in Ontario; Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park in Alberta; Halifax in Nova Scotia; and Vancouver in BC.

Indigo is aiming to convert select cafe spaces “with a market-by-market, and sometimes store-by-store” approach.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on this new partnership and future openings for this quickly growing Calgary-based coffee shop.