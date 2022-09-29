Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, aka the world’s largest barbecue concept, is planning a Canadian takeover.

The concept was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran. The first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was located in Dallas, Texas.

Currently, there are 550 Dickey’s locations across the US and in eight other countries too.

The brand opened its first-ever Canadian location in Edmonton earlier this year.

More locations are planned for that city, as well as the first Calgary location, which is slated to open sometime this fall.

Now, Dickey’s is giving Dished an idea of the bigger picture when it comes to Canadian expansion.

The company has sold development rights to more than 13 locations in the greater Edmonton area. There are also plans for up to 11 locations in Calgary, the brand tells us.

Looking east, Dickey’s is “in conversation” with several parties in Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

“It is very exciting for all of us, and it appears that the news of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. travels quickly, as I’m receiving calls from interested parties from coast to coast, province to province,” says Jim Perkins EVP of International at Dickey’s.

In BC, we’re told there is more to come regarding news of expansion. So stay tuned for that, we’ll keep you posted!