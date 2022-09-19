FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Chick-fil-A set to open in Vaughan this fall

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 19 2022, 8:30 pm
Chick-fil-A set to open in Vaughan this fall
@chickfilacanada/Instagram

Chick-fil-A is continuing to grow its presence in Canada, specifically in the GTA, with plans to open up a brand new location in Vaughan, Ontario.

The American powerhouse fast food chain confirmed in a statement that it is “excited to be a part of the Vaughan community” and that it is “looking forward to serving guests delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality.”

With multiple locations in and around Toronto already up and running, the newest addition signals a stronghold, perhaps one similar to the grasp it has on its fiercely loyal fan base south of the border.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chick-fil-A Canada (@chickfilacanada)

The American, family-owned business, born in Atlanta, Georgia, is heralded for its out-of-this-world chicken sandwiches, famous for their quality.

Canadians eager to wrap their chops around a big juicy bite of Chick-fil-A can do so at any of the existing locations in the GTA, but residents of Vaughan will have to wait a little longer to grab a bite close to home.

Chick-fil-A — Vaughan

Address: Unit D 3255 Rutherford Road, Concord

Instagram 

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.