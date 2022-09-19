Chick-fil-A set to open in Vaughan this fall
Chick-fil-A is continuing to grow its presence in Canada, specifically in the GTA, with plans to open up a brand new location in Vaughan, Ontario.
The American powerhouse fast food chain confirmed in a statement that it is “excited to be a part of the Vaughan community” and that it is “looking forward to serving guests delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality.”
With multiple locations in and around Toronto already up and running, the newest addition signals a stronghold, perhaps one similar to the grasp it has on its fiercely loyal fan base south of the border.
View this post on Instagram
The American, family-owned business, born in Atlanta, Georgia, is heralded for its out-of-this-world chicken sandwiches, famous for their quality.
- You might also like:
- 3 Toronto food events to check out this week: September 19 to 25
- Good food, bad service: A "Karen" themed diner is coming to Toronto
- "Literally sold out overnight": Michelin Stars mean big bookings for Toronto restaurants
Canadians eager to wrap their chops around a big juicy bite of Chick-fil-A can do so at any of the existing locations in the GTA, but residents of Vaughan will have to wait a little longer to grab a bite close to home.