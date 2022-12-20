Tim Hortons has another switch-up for customers of the brand across Canada. The coffee and donut chain has shared a preview of its new packaging and cutlery.

Set to roll out across the country in 2023, the trial of recyclable fibre hot beverage lids has already launched in Vancouver.

The lid, which is plastic-free and recyclable, is now live in the City of Vancouver and will run for approximately 12 weeks, according to the brand.

The upcoming country-wide initiative aims to eliminate an estimated use of 90 million single-use plastics a year from stores.

Folks will soon see wooden cutlery and fibre spoons, which are both compostable, and plastic lids on the concept’s Loaded Bowls are also being replaced with fibre lids.

In addition to this, Tim Hortons restaurants will shift to a new breakfast and lunch wrapper that uses 75% less material than the prior wrap box in early 2023.

The chain will also eliminate the use of all single-use plastic bags and will begin offering customers reusable bags for purchase starting in January.

“Through our sustainability platform Tims for Good, we’re always looking for ways, big and small, to make thoughtful choices on material and design in order to reduce and eliminate packaging and contribute to more sustainable innovation,” says Paul Yang, senior director of Procurement, Sustainability and Packaging at Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons continues the Vancouver-based pilot project (a partnership with Return-It) that offers patrons the option to pay a deposit for a reusable and returnable cup.

“Since launching in May at 10 restaurants, the pilot project has grown to also include nine public bins for returning cups and a total of more than 60 cup return points across the city,” shared the company in a release.

In general, you’ll soon be hard-pressed to find plastic checkout bags and plastic forks in Canada.

The federal government announced earlier this year that it would ban the manufacture and import of single-use plastics by December.