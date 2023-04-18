In case you haven’t heard, Lonsdale Quay Market is currently undergoing a big revitalization, and we’ve got more details about what folks can expect from the transformation.

The North Vancouver market has shared all the highlights with Dished, including news of fresh restaurant tenants, food hall updates, and even info about a new brewery set to open next year.

So now that we’ve got your attention, take a peek at all the awesomeness we can look forward to checking out once the revitalization is complete.

Cosmetic Exterior Upgrades

When it comes to exterior cosmetic upgrades for The Quay, here’s what’s happening. Changes to the iconic building will be relatively subtle, we’re told.

“We are excited to share the details of the revitalization work at The Quay. We have been generating feedback over the years from our community to give our customers and neighbours what they want, through a thoughtful revitalization of this iconic place. The result will be the same great market, experienced in exciting new ways,” says Taylor Mathiesen, president of Quay North Urban Development.

“Our primary goal is to focus on what The Quay has always been at its core. For the community we will continue to create an accessible, safe public space for everyone to gather, offering something for all; and for businesses, we will continue to provide a hub for owner-operators to thrive.”

General upgrades planned include fresh, bold sweeping building graphics, the extension of the Q tower stairs to the main level (coming this fall), new awning systems throughout to highlight entrances, and new additions to the signature red paint that this destination is known for.

Exciting news for fans of King Taps, a concept from the folks behind the Cactus Club Cafe, as it will be the new anchor tenant at The Quay.

King Taps will open a two-storey flagship location that sprawls 10,000 sq ft.

The new waterfront eatery is already in the construction phase. We’ll keep you posted as this spot progresses.

Check out our full story on King Taps at Lonsdale Quay Market to learn more.

An Evolved Food Hall + Market Bar

One of the most exciting aspects of the revitalization has to be the evolved Food Hall at The Quay.

Set to reopen in fall 2023, we’ve already shared some details about new vendors entering the North Shore foodie destination, including Heritage Asian Eatery, Takenaka, and Krave Kulture.

Other additions to the dining scene here will include fried chicken and waffles spot, Le Coq Frit, and The Mainstay: A Market Bar.

The Mainstay will offer patrons hand-crafted cocktails made with ingredients sourced from neighbours at The Quay, as well as 16 taps of select BC wines, brews, and ciders.

“We are so grateful to be invited to carry on the long-standing tradition of outstanding hospitality in a beautiful family-friendly setting at The Quay,” says Jordan Stewart, The Mainstay co-owner.

“Opening British Columbia’s first Food Hall Market Bar is an honour and we can’t think of anywhere better for it than right here.”

This renovated Food Hall will also feature redesigned indoor and outdoor seating and communal tables.

Additional eateries will be announced soon, so stayed tuned for that.

A New Brewery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strathcona Beer Company (@strathconabeer)

We will have to pack our patience and wait until 2024 for this one, but we can’t wait to see Strathcona Beer Company’s second location at The Quay come launch.

“Strathcona is very excited to join the growing North Vancouver Craft Beer community, which has developed into one of the best in the Lower Mainland,” says Andrew Proctor, director of sales and operations at Strathcona Beer Company.

Dished is told Strathcona Beer will begin working on its new spot this fall. It will be located on the ground floor at the south end of The Quay.

In the meantime, you can visit the concept’s world-class brewing facility, 67-seat tasting room, and gourmet pizza kitchen in Vancouver at 895 E Hastings Street.

New Tenant Expansions

We can’t wait for all the new tenants to open at The Quay, but it’s worth noting some of the fantastic existing ones will be expanding and relocating as well.

Long-standing purveyor Saje Natural Wellness will be moving to the main entrance of the market and will open its new location in late 2023.

The brand actually opened its very first outpost here 30 years ago.

Other changes to mention include the newly-opened Margitta’s Flowers, which recently launched its new spot just steps from where it originally operated within The Quay.

On the second floor, Perform Art Studios is expanding by 5,000 sq ft. The renovation plan includes three expansive dance studios.

Finally, the popular Soup Meister, which has been closed for several months, will be re-opening this spring as The Soup Meister’s Nephew.

“I am beyond excited for the upcoming launch of a new take on a local favourite. I hope to pay homage to my uncle, The Meister himself, and his loyal, hungry customer base. I will be bringing familiar favourites and new recipes guaranteed to please,” says Evan Paul, owner of The Soup Meister’s Nephew.

Overall we look forward to seeing all these changes when the time comes. We’ll keep you posted on all the details, as always.