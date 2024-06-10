10 awesome things to do with dad on Father's Day in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Father’s Day is coming up and we want to make sure you’re ready to treat Dad to a fun day out!

There are plenty of activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver that your pop, grandfather, or any of your fantastic father figures will love. So get ready to enjoy some quality time.

Here are 10 things to do with your dad in Metro Vancouver this Father’s Day.

What: Take Dad out to the ball game! Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from June 11 to 16, with a Family Fun Sunday planned for Father’s Day. There will also be a post-game Run the Bases event for children under 12.

When: June 11 to 16, 2024 (Family Fun Sunday on Father’s Day)

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

This weekend’s event on Saturday, June 15 features a showcase of Chinese Folk Musical Instruments. Learn all about the erhu, suona, and guzheng while enjoying a performance by Juno-nominated singer Ginalina as well as the Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble.

When: The third Saturday of each month

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm)

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under, guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 to $12, purchase online

What: Bring your dad down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The Father’s Day show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. And yes, there will be beer!

When: June 16, 2024

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The BC Lions are bringing in 50 Cent to perform at the team’s concert kickoff prior to the home opener on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders. The Grammy-winning rapper has won Billboard’s Top Artist Award twice and was a special guest for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The concert starts at 3 pm, and the game kicks off an hour later. There will also be a backyard party starting at 10:30 am outside the arena in Terry Fox Plaza. The tailgate will offer beer for just $5.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: Backyard party starts at 10:30 am, concert at 3 pm, kickoff at 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets to the game start at $25 for adults and just $15 for kids under 17 years old

What: Lafarge Lake hosts a Family Fishing Day during BC’s free fishing weekend. Experts will be available to teach participants new techniques for catching rainbow trout, plus there will be fly tying lessons, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle.

No licence is needed during Family Fishing Day, and prizes will be given out at the end of the event.

When: June 16, 2024

Time: 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Lafarge Lake – Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows that your father will enjoy. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: June 11 to September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Fifth Annual BC Cider Festival What: Impress your dad this Father’s Day with a spectacular cider-tasting event featuring cideries from British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. A new addition this year is the free-to-enter Cider Garden, which welcomes kids and families to join the festivities and will feature six ciders on tap along with non-alcoholic options. When: June 16, 2024

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $59

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Is your pop a proud Swiftie? Then Vancouver’s Playland has an upcoming event they need to check out.

Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Playland Eras Night, a special Taylor Swift-themed night, on Saturday, June 15. The magical evening will feature unique treats, live entertainment, and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tay-Tay in concert.

Eras Night is just one of the four special events that Playland has planned for thrill-seekers in June.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online.

What: Red Truck Brewery will be celebrating its eighth year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van. This year’s headliners include Daniel Wesley on June 15, Jeremie Albino on July 20, and Trey Lewis on August 17. Each concert will also have a variety of supporting acts to fill the day with music.

When: June 15, July 20, and August 17, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online