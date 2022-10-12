13 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Vancouver

From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career

The spooky season is upon us and your little ghouls and goblins are ready to celebrate Halloween!

Good thing Vancouver is filled with amazing Halloween events to enjoy with the family all month long.

From HowlOver Canada to the Parade of Lost Souls, trick-or-treat events and more, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Here’s our list of 13 Family Fun Halloween events to check out with the family this October!

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long, and a sweet Halloween surprise on the big day.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 9 pm (Weekends, Public Holidays, and Halloween)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Playland presents a brand new Halloween experience for children and kids at heart. Tricks & Treats happens during the day at Playland and three of the haunted houses will be open. However, the monsters will be resting so you can explore without any jump scares.

Admission includes rides, games, a candy scavenger hunt, and other surprises. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be seasonal spooky eats to try while you’re at the park.

When: October 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $31.50, purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the Park from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

When: October 14 to October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park until October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

What: Fin-tastic Fall Days are back at the aquarium and it’s your chance to meet some of the most enigmatic creatures under the sea.

Dip into the spooky wet lab where the brave roll up their sleeves, reach inside a covered touch tank and guess what they just touched. You can also meet some of the most mysterious residents at the aquarium up close and personal as well, including a rainbow-coloured boa, a hissing cockroach, or a Brazilian tarantula.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $37.95 to $49.95, purchase online

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around Alpine Alley. Sea to sky characters will make appearances at different stations and hand out candy along the way.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes macaroni and cheese with fresh veggies, fluffy pancakes served with syrup, and chocolate chip banana french toast.

When: October 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola – 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass, purchase online

What: Granville Island Kids Market is in the Halloween spirit! On the big day, visit the Kid’s market between 11 am to 2 pm for trick-or-treating. The little ones can also snap a spooky selfie and receive a loot bag while supplies last.

When: October 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Granville Island Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Parade of Lost Souls is a collaboration with the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre and welcomes all to join for the art and performance of the annual spooky season celebration.

There will be various activities to join in, including workshops and community art installations. There’s also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 7 pm.

When: October 29

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to search for hidden “Treasures of the Deep” on the remixed underground tour. Then visit the Sunken Machine Shop and the Terror Lab for more spooky fun. You can even try to assemble a real killer whale skeleton.

When: October 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $20-$25. Children 2 and under, are free. Purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 14 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $15.75 for evening trains

What: Vancouver Mysteries’ Halloween Mystery Nights invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each team receive tools, artifacts, clues, and a map from Agent X to start them on their adventure. For ages 6 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

Vancouver Mysteries also offers an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game or a superhero adventure throughout the Halloween season.

When: Daily

Time: 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 4:30 pm

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet spooky sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials. Costumes are also highly encouraged on Halloween weekend.

When: October 15 to 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Regular admission applies: Adults $11, Youth (6-17) $7, Free for society members