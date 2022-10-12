EventsHalloweenMovies & TV

Halloween drive-in movie nights are coming to Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 12 2022, 9:39 pm
Halloween drive-in movie nights are coming to Vancouver this month
Fresh Air Cinema/Submitted
The weather in Metro Vancouver has been gorgeous throughout October, which makes it a perfect time to enjoy a drive-in movie!

And since it’s also the spookiest month of the year, why not cruise in to enjoy some frightful flicks on the big screen?

Halloween Drive-In Movie Nights is happening on October 21, 22, 28 and 29 and is presented by developer Grosvenor, Transca Development and MOMC Canada, and Fresh Air Cinema.

Tickets are by donation, and the outdoor film screenings will take place at the Oakridge Transit Centre development site on 41st Avenue near Oak Street.

There are two films being shown on the giant 40-foot screen each evening. Entry to the site will open at 5 pm for the family-friendly film, which begins at 6:30 pm.

Gates for the later movies will open at 8 pm with the later screening beginning at 9 pm. Popcorn, a snack bar, and a food truck will also be onsite.

The film’s soundtrack will be broadcast on the attendees’ FM radios. Guests are asked to ensure that their vehicle has an FM radio or to bring a portable radio with them.

All ticket proceeds from the Halloween Drive-In Movie Nights will be donated to the Easter Seals to celebrate their 75th year.

Here is the list of spooky films you can enjoy at Oakridge this month.

October 21 (early): Beetlejuice

October 21 (late): Poltergeist

October 22 (early): The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 22 (late): Edward Scissorhands

Edward Scissorhands

October 28 (early): Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus

October 28 (late): Gremlins

Gremlins

October 29 (early): Ghostbusters

October 29 (late): Ghost

Ghost

Halloween Drive-In Movie Nights

When: October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022
Time: Gates 5 pm, screening 6:30 pm (early film), Gates 8 pm, screening 9 pm (late film)
Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (access at the corner of Willow Street and West 41st Avenue)
Cost: By donation to Easter Seals, purchase online

