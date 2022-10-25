7 weekend getaways near Vancouver that are perfect for fall

The leaves are falling, the hot apple cider is flowing, and we’re not getting as much sunshine as we used to – it’s time for a fall slowdown.

This time of year is the perfect opportunity to take an off-season getaway. Use up your vacation days and get a deal on an Airbnb or hotel – near or far – and treat yourself to an escape this fall.

Here are a few cozy getaway ideas to consider when you need a break:

Dip into the United States for a quick Washington getaway to clear your head. Treat yourself to chip flavours and candy bars you can’t usually get in Vancouver. If Seattle isn’t your speed, find a small town nearby to cozy up with a book for a weekend.

A short drive from Vancouver, you’ll find this tiny house perched in a gully that’s made for clearing your head. It fits only one or two, so it’s perfect for solo travellers and couples.

Just under two hours away from Vancouver, you’ll find the little town of Harrison, where you can stroll along the lake, explore the Sasquatch-obsessed town, and find hidden gems of your own just off the beaten path.

Fall is harvest season in wine country, so there’s lots to see and do. Plus, all the tourists from the summer have cleared out, so you’ll be able to enjoy it all in peace this fall.

Leave the entire mainland behind and find yourself a peaceful corner of Vancouver Island to escape to. From the pounding sound of the surf to quirky roadside cafes, there’s so much to see just a ferry ride away.

If you never pull off the highway near Chilliwack, you’ve never seen its charming historic downtown. Spend the weekend at Chilliwack House, one of the cutest Airbnbs in the Fraser Valley, a few minutes’ walk from Downtown, and spend some time unwinding.

7. Hotel getaway

Sometimes just spending a night in a hotel is all you need to satisfy a travel itch and get you out of a rut. Try staying somewhere exceptional, like the historic Fairmont Vancouver, the Westin Bayshore with its proximity to Stanley Park, or the celeb-favourite Rosewood Hotel Georgia.