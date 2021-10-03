10 BC small towns that become magical in the fall

Small town adventures let you slow down and discover a new side of the province.

We put together a list of the coziest and most colourful towns to check out this fall before winter comes.

There are dozens of adorable BC towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few towns on the list and string together your own unique fall road trip.

Best BC small towns in the fall

The area near 100 Mile House in the South Cariboo region is full of expansive, grassy ranch lands where you can go on a horseback adventure.

Nelson has a lot of character and history. Fall is the best time to visit because as the leaves change colour, the town becomes even more charming.

So close to Vancouver but a complete world away, historic downtown Chilliwack is a hidden pocket with small town charm.

Fort Langley Village is a storybook perfect spot that will make you feel like you’re walking the set of a Hallmark movie. In fact, many of them are even filmed here.

For a more low-key fall road trip, head to Penticton – aka the craft beer capital of Canada – and take in the fall from the KVR rail trail that overlooks the lake.

Canada’s pocket desert has its own unique fall colour show that you have to see at least once. Plus, if you make it in time for harvest season, there’s a lot of activity at the local wineries you can check out.

Drive around Vernon and take in the ranches, orchards, and adorable fruit markets selling fresh fall harvest produce.

Even if summer is over, the beach town of Tofino is great for fall adventures as you can catch unreal waves as you get closer and closer to storm season.

The Parksville and Qualicum Beach area on Vancouver Island is great for exploring beaches, forests, and a couple small town quirks like their giant mini-golf course.

Hop on the ferry to get to this cute Sunshine Coast spot that’s a good mix of nautical small town vibes and excellent eats.