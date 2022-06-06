5 luxurious Vancouver hotel pools worth a dip this summer

Everyone wants to spend some time by the water this summer and relax.

Of course, there are plenty of places in Vancouver where you can swim for free at the beach or swim for cheap at the community centre.

And if you’ve been meaning to treat yourself, then there’s no better way to do it in the summer than by taking advantage of the pool at a local luxurious hotel.

Here are five incredible swimming pools you can find in Vancouver this summer.

Vancouver hotels with pools

A hidden oasis right in the city, you’ll want to spend all day beside this swanky hotel pool. If you can – ask for a room with a pool view, too, to add to the vacation vibes.

Right on the seawall, this resort-style pool will have you feeling like a celebrity summering in Vancouver.

The only indoor pool on this list – which is perfect for days when it’s more like Juneuary than summertime – you can’t help but feel fancy taking a dip here.

Right in the heart of the city, you can feel calm and blissed out at this lovely pool by the spa at the Shangri-La.

This pool is the best choice if you want to feel like you’re on a rooftop with a killer view.