7 adorable Vancouver Island small towns worth a fall road trip

There’s no better way to take in the crisp fall air and see the leaves changing than heading out on a road trip. Vancouver Island has great driving routes that will take you past charming towns with so much to discover.

All you need is a full tank, a BC Ferry reservation, and maybe a place to spend the night, and you will be on your way to an unforgettable fall road trip.

Best Vancouver Island small towns in the fall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗬 & 𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗘 / Adventure (@oceanus_adventure)

Jordan River is a chill road trip destination and home base for exploring this part of the island. You can sit on the shores and watch the surfers. Plus, nearby China Beach and Mystic Beach are easily among the best on the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masthead⚓️Cowichan Bay (@themastheadrestaurant)



This hidden gem between Victoria and Nanaimo has a charming fishing village, lots of artists and artisan studios to visit, and it really feels like it’s a world away from Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Ucluelet (@tourismucluelet)

More low-key than Tofino, Ucluelet is just two and a half hours away from Nanaimo. It’s easy to immerse yourself in nature here on the wild coast, and the drive is very scenic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parksville Qualicum Beach (@parksvillequalicumbeach)

Even though summer might be over, the fall is a great time to check out the expansive, sandy beaches at Parksville. Nearby, you can check out the famous Goats on the Roof and explore more quaint and quirky small-town charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘒𝘐𝘔 𝘗𝘈𝘋𝘋𝘐𝘕𝘎𝘛𝘖𝘕 (@kimpaddington)

Between Victoria and Nanaimo, Ladysmith is worth a stop on your road trip to check out to stretch your legs on one of their trails or wander their historic downtown. Because it’s in the middle of the island, it’s a good base if you’re exploring Tofino for a day trip, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronwyn Bradshaw-Burrows (@bronwynbradshaw122)

Just a tiny drive away from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, you can add a stop to Sidney to your road trip easily. This sleepy seaside town has a few quaint charms that will make you want to park the car and explore. Wander the waterfront paths, pop into a book shop, and treat yourself to fish and chips on the pier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Campbell River (@discovercampbellriver)

From Nanaimo, if you drive north along the coast of Vancouver Island, you’ll eventually reach Campbell River. It’s a paradise if you love the outdoors. The Elk Falls Suspension Bridge is worth ticking off your fall bucket list.