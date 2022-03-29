CuratedTravelOutdoors

7 Fun Cultus Lake Airbnbs for a summer weekend getaway

Mar 29 2022
Summer plans still up in the air?

You don’t want to wait to book your getaway and find that everything’s been snapped up.

One of the easiest and most fun destinations from Vancouver for a quick warm-weather getaway is Cultus Lake.

From lakeside cabins to colourful cottages in town, there’s a hideaway on this list perfect for your summer adventures.

Places to rent in Cultus Lake

1. Cozy Log Cabin

This adorable, rustic log cabin fits four guests inside its two bedrooms. It even has a hot tub in case you find the lake is too cold for you.

From $201 per night.

2. The Chilliwack House

This bright and colourful Airbnb is a 15-minute drive to the lake and within walking distance of historic Downtown Chilliwack where all the best shopping and eating is. It’s got room for six people and has a massive backyard.

From $290 per night.

3. Waterfront Cabin On Cultus Lake

When only the waterfront will do, this hidden gem Airbnb will give you one of the best views of the lake. Six guests can fit inside its three bedrooms, making it perfect for sharing with friends.

From $348 per night.

4. Poplar Cottage – Vedder River Retreat

This little 300-square-foot home has everything you need for a low-key getaway. You could fit up to four people inside the one-bedroom loft home, but it’s ideal for a romantic trip for two.

From $127 per night.

5. Tiny House Big View

Since you’ll probably be hiking nearby or lounging by the lake all day, at night you can lay your head inside this tiny house for two. It’s an adults-only retreat, but you’ll feel like you’re inside a playhouse when you stay here.

From $180 per night.

6. Cultus Lakehaus

Bringing the whole crew to the lake with you? Up to 16 guests can have the ultimate Cultus getaway in this four-bedroom Airbnb, with lots of entertaining space and access to bikes and kayaks.

From $499 per night.

7. Farm Hands House & Breakfast at Chestnut Bakery

This wee farmhouse is too adorable to pass up if you’re looking to stay near Cultus Lake for a weekend. Plus, it’s right next door to the local bakery.

From $113 per night.

