8 adorable Okanagan small towns worth a fall road trip

This fall, don’t get stuck in the city. Take to the highways to explore the rest of the province.

Just a few hours’ drive from Vancouver, towns in the Okanagan are perfect to visit in the fall.

For the purposes of this list, “small town” isn’t an official designation, but rather a feeling of going more slowly, being more intentional, and becoming more connected to nature and to the community. And, slowly sipping some tasty wine!

It’s such a good feeling to hang out in BC’s beautiful small towns, especially if you’ve been stuck in the city for some time. Here are our Okanagan fall road trip ideas:

Called Canada’s wine capital, there are so many unique wineries and farms in Oliver that you will love to explore. Visit Covert Farms Family Estate to pick the perfect pumpkin or join in a Campfire Cookout

Perhaps the perfect Okanagan town, spend a night here either at Watermark right on the water or at the stunning Spirit Ridge after a long drive. Take a walk on the boardwalk trail at the desert centre, play mini golf at quirky rattlesnake canyon, and stock up on wine to take home with you.

Craving outdoor adventure after your road trip? Penticton is the ultimate Okanagan base with tons of great restaurants and easy access to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. Plus, if you love beer, then Penticton is the place to be this fall. They have eight craft breweries and Penticton Beer Week from October 14 to 22.

A hidden gem in BC’s wine country, the Naramata Bench is full of incredible wineries. If you want a relaxing, low-key spot to explore, find yourself in a tasting room (or several) this fall in Naramata.

Blink and you might miss it, it’s worth pulling off the highway to check out the Village of Lumby. Surrounded by the Monashee Mountains, whether you’re getting the best apple fritters from Ida’s Bakery or heading off on a hiking trail, you’ll love little Lumby.

As a larger hub in the Okanagan, there’s a lot going on in Vernon. One thing worth getting out of the car for? Davison Orchards Country Village. You can’t help but fall in love with this place. If you’re there for apple season, you can pick your own fresh from the orchards.

Even though Kelowna’s a decent-sized city, there are still pockets and corners of it that give you small-town vibes if you know where to look. Explore fruit stands and farmers’ markets, or check out buzzing wineries in the midst of harvest season while you’re here.

Close to Osoyoos, tiny Okanagan Falls is worth checking out to see the Okanagan Falls dam and grab a snack in town. Feeling thirsty? Drop by Wild Goose winery for a glass of vino.