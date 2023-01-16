Calling all wine lovers in and around BC! It’s that time of year again — the Half Corked Marathon is fast approaching.

This year, the race is going down on Saturday, May 27, 2023, but the celebratory weekend and all the awesomeness that comes with it will run from May 26 to 28.

The annual fun run takes place on the beautiful sunny slopes of Oliver Osoyoos, in tandem with other highlights from the weekend like the Primavera Dinner and the Party at the Finish Line.

Tickets for the event are always in high demand and because of this, they are allocated through a General Lottery, which will be open for applicants until Monday, January 23.

After that deadline, lucky lottery winners will be contacted and offered the opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

Hopeful runners should be able to run 5 km with “some levels of incline over rugged terrain, in order to comfortably complete the 24 km route in the time allocated.”

If you’re worried about cutoff times during the run, no sweat, as transportation will be provided to guests who don’t reach the midway point in time. Those folks can easily be transferred to the Party at the Finish Line, in this case.

Also, maybe the only thing better than the wine samples you can enjoy along the way, are the costumes you will spot.

Runners are encouraged to rock creative costumes and there are even prizes that will be given out for the best looks.

So, if you’ve been itching to get in on all the fun surrounding this event, be sure to enter for your chance to snag a ticket while you can!