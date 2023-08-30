After concert delays and rumours about who the special guest would be, Drake finally played in Vancouver last night, and Travis Scott made an appearance.

Although, since he was spotted in Vancouver ahead of the concert, it didn’t end up being much of a surprise. Still, fans were elated to watch Travis Scott and Drake perform together after 21 Savage wasn’t able to make it.

Drake telling Vancouver that 21 Savage wasn’t able to make it, but luckily he had someone who could fill in. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/ETxBw0JPA6 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023

Drake & Travis Scott performing FE!N together tonight in Vancouver🦇 pic.twitter.com/qXYa1jjJxc — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) August 30, 2023

Drake was set to play at Rogers Arena on Monday night, but the concert was postponed “Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena,” organizers said. Monday’s Drake performance is now set to take place on Wednesday, August 30.

Drake and Travis Scott perform Sicko Mode together in Vancouver (Drake’s part). #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/13y6VV54wZ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023

While the fans were devastated on Monday, Drake made the most of the situation and spent his time in the city going on strolls and checking out a ton of local restaurants. For his part, Travis Scott is now officially set to return to Rogers Arena later this fall as part of his Circus Maximums Tour.

