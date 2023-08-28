Drake was just spotted strolling in Vancouver's Coal Harbour (VIDEO)

Drake was spotted in Vancouver this weekend before his back-to-back shows at Rogers Arena.

The rapper visited Coal Harbour on Sunday, as seen in a social media video, and was surrounded by about five members of his team as he casually strolled.

TikTok user @misssamanthasangha filmed for about five seconds from inside the restaurant.

Some onlookers appeared to have figured out that Drake was in their presence and snapped a quick photo, but others missed the chance to see him in person and just went about their day.

One person wrote on the TikTok video that she was in the video and was oblivious to who it was.

Others wrote that they were sad as they had been at the Coal Harbour Cactus Club earlier that day and would have seen him if they’d stayed longer.

Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour initially had him only performing once in Vancouver on Monday, but a second show on Tuesday night was added due to massive demand.

The high cost of tickets to the shows has left some fans heartbroken — or just broke — and as of Monday morning, even the resell prices are pretty high, with the lowest price we could find on Ticketmaster being about $400.

Drake’s next and final Canadian stop will be his hometown, with two shows in Toronto in October.