Who's performing alongside Drake in Vancouver? Here are fans' best guesses

The internet is freaking out over rumours of who will perform with Canadian superstar Drake at his Vancouver shows at Rogers Arena this week.

Drake is in town for his It’s All A Blur tour.

While fellow rap superstar 21 Savage is performing alongside Drake for the rest of the tour, an immigration and legal case preventing him from crossing the border will mean he won’t be featured in any of the Canadian shows.

So, Vancouver fans are making their best guesses to determine who will be joining Drake on stage instead.

Drake concert tonight in Vancouver… @Drake . Wonder who the special guest will be? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DLvCaDTWhR — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) August 28, 2023

According to a flight spotter, Travis Scott’s private jet registered to Cactus Jack Airlines took off from Van Nuys, California, and landed in Vancouver Monday.

This has caused many online the speculate Scott could be the special guest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Jets (@celebrityjets)

TikTok sleuths have also been keeping a close eye on Travis Scott’s whereabouts, stating that the rapper has touched down in Vancouver just in time for tonight’s show.

Daily Hive has reached out to YVR for comment regarding these reports.

There are also rumours rapper Lil Yachty is performing in Vancouver as he was recently spotted in the city this weekend and spent some of his time vintage shopping in the trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Fans are wondering if Lil Yachty may join Drizzy onstage — he already opened for him at other stops of the It’s All a Blur tour.

Drake brings out Lil Yachty in Brooklyn for his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour 🦉 ⛵️pic.twitter.com/0Y4cTuBk1d — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 19, 2023

During Drake’s previous performance in Montreal, J. Cole joined him onstage.

After Vancouver, Drake will be performing in Toronto in October for his last two Canadian shows at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake was meant to perform this Monday and Tuesday in Vancouver, however, the dates have now changed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, [Monday’s] Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30,” a statement from Canucks Sports & Entertainment reads.

