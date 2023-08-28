Lil Yachty spotted at Vancouver vintage store before Drake concert
Rapper Lil Yachty visited Vancouver this weekend and spent some of his time vintage shopping in the trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
Vintage and wholesale store F as in Frank shared a photo of Lil Yachty in the store Sunday, thanking him for stopping by. Yachty appears to be giving the camera a fist bump among the racks.
The rapper started his day by asking his Instagram followers about the best vintage stores in Vancouver — and apparently, F as in Frank won out.
Lil Yachty is buddies with Drake, who’s performing in Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday. Fans are wondering if Lil Yachty may join Drizzy onstage — he already opened for them at the Philadelphia stop of the It’s All a Blur tour.
Lil Yachty’s next scheduled Vancouver show is at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on October 21.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly suggested 21 Savage would perform in Vancouver. 21 Savage is not joining Drake for the Canadian stops on the tour.