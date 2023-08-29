Travis Scott and Drake seen in Yaletown after postponed concert (VIDEOS)

Travis Scott and Drake were seen out in Yaletown Monday night after Drake’s concert unexpectedly got postponed just hours before he was supposed to perform.

The celebs were spotted going into West Oak and Pierre’s Champagne Lounge, both operated by After Dark Hospitality Group. Those who saw the rappers were quick to share videos on TikTok.

Scott was seen jogging into the venue along with his security team, whereas Drake made a more calm entrance — getting out of a black SUV and walking into the lounge.

“Drake being a Yaletown girlie makes so much sense,” one commenter said.

Another TikToker shared footage of Scott darting around the Yaletown patios and eventually hopping over the Tacofino fence when he couldn’t find a way out. He then jogged down the sidewalk followed by two security staff as a woman who recognized him yelled “Love you, Travis.”

“Travis Scott doing parkour in Yaletown,” the TikToker wrote.

Drake’s Monday evening concert was postponed until Wednesday at the last minute after issues with Rogers Arena’s video board.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly installed video board at Rogers Arena, tonight’s Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30,” the venue told Daily Hive.

The new scoreboard was installed in time for Sam Smith’s concert last week at Rogers Arena, although it was not used for the show, the venue stated.

Drake is set to play two shows in Vancouver, and fans have been wondering who his opener and guests will be since his It’s All a Blur tour partner 21 Savage won’t be joining him for the Canadian dates.

Lil Yachty was spotted vintage shopping in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, and now fans have seen Scott around town too.

Will you be seeing Drake in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.