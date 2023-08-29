Drake fans heartbroken after waiting hours for postponed Vancouver concert

Drake fans are sharing their heartbreak after the Canadian rapper’s Monday night concert in Vancouver was postponed at the last minute due to technical difficulties.

The show has been rescheduled for Wednesday night, but fans who booked hotels and flights to see Drizzy won’t get their travel expenses back — and they’re upset.

Chad Leroi said on X (formerly Twitter) that he came to Vancouver with his two kids. He bought them tickets as an 18th birthday gift and made a long weekend out of it.

“We’re $5,000 in already and fly home tomorrow. I can’t stay ’til Wednesday. What an absolute farce,” he tweeted.

He’ll be selling the $600 tickets on StubHub.

Harjan Mann is based in Vancouver but spent the entire day Monday trying to get a good spot on the floor. He woke up at 2:30 am and waited outside Rogers Arena for more than 14 hours.

He’d heard on TikTok that some other stops on the tour gave our wristbands at 8 am for early risers to come back later and claim their spot. Rogers Arena had sent an email not to line up before 8 am, so Mann began the morning lining up with others across the street.

“As soon as 8 o’clock happened people ran over the fencing,” he said. “It was kind of messy in the morning, so it wasn’t really off to a good start.”

By 3 pm Mann had gotten a wristband, but everyone in line had to stay there — they’d already scanned their tickets but couldn’t go inside yet. Then, just after 6 pm, an arena staffer came outside to give the bad news to concert-goers.

“The concert this evening has been postponed. It’s out of our control. You and your wristbands will be honoured on Wednesday,” the staffer said.

People waiting were clearly upset, with one yelling they’d been there since 6 am — and another darkly joking the concert postponement would be his “13th reason.”

Mann lined up with friends who were visiting from Alberta who won’t be able to reschedule their flights and come on Wednesday. Mann lives in Chilliwack, so he’ll come back on Wednesday. But he’s not booking off work again to line up before dawn.

“I feel kind of upset that the artists, like Drake, didn’t post anything about what happened,” Mann said.

Rogers Arena confirmed Monday night the show was cancelled because of issues with its newly installed video board.

Drake was scheduled to play two shows in Vancouver on August 28 and 29. The Tuesday show is set to go ahead, and the Monday night show has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 30.

After postponing the show, Drake and Travis Scott were seen out in Yaletown Monday night at Pierre’s Champagne Lounge. Lil Yachty was also seen vintage shopping in Mount Pleasant on Sunday.