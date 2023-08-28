Drake has been out and about in Vancouver ahead of his shows at Rogers Arena.

And while we know the Canadian superstar for his music, in between performances you know Drizzy needs to eat.

One of Vancouver’s most popular spots for Italian eats, La Terrazza, confirmed the rapper was at the 1088 Cambie Street eatery on Sunday evening.

The Yaletown restaurant hosted the artist and shared a snap of the occasion, captioning the post, “An absolute privilege to welcome Drake to our restaurant @laterrazzarestaurant for an exclusive dinner event this Sunday, as we wish him continued success for his upcoming concert in Vancouver.”

Drake is in town for his It’s All A Blur tour, with shows on Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29 at Rogers Arena.