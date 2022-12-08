6 places in Vancouver to celebrate the holidays with your dog

The holidays are about spending time with your loved ones…and who do we love more than our pets?
The Dog Network shared its list of fun holiday events you can do with your dog in BC, and in Metro Vancouver, there are lots of opportunities to bring your dog some holiday cheer.
If you’re celebrating with your dog this year, here’s where the two of you can have fun this season together.
1. Canyon Lights
View this post on Instagram
Canyon Lights is one of the most popular places in Metro Vancouver to see some spectacular holiday lights, and your dog is welcome to join you.
2. The Christmas Store at Potters
View this post on Instagram
Bring your furry BFF with you to finish up your holiday shopping and stock up on some decorations for the season. Potters is dog-friendly and you can get a few cute pics of them shopping while you’re at it.
3. Take photos with Santa
View this post on Instagram
There are a few places that are doing pet photos with Santa for the holiday season, including PetSmart, so your dog can tell Santa if they’ve been good or bad this year.
4. Lights at Lafarge Lake
View this post on Instagram
This outdoor festive display is a great place to take a walk with your dog and get them in the holiday spirit.
5. Bright Nights
View this post on Instagram
Take your pup with you to Stanley Park this holiday season, and while you enjoy the lights, they will enjoy the smells of the park and hopefully spot a squirrel or raccoon.
6. Christmas Tree Farm
View this post on Instagram
The Fernridge Christmas Tree Forest in Langley welcomes dogs, so you can get some help picking out a tree from them – the tree-sniffing experts.
With files from Daily Hive Staff.
