6 places in Vancouver to celebrate the holidays with your dog

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Dec 8 2022, 12:12 am
wolfydays/Instagram
The holidays are about spending time with your loved ones…and who do we love more than our pets?

The Dog Network shared its list of fun holiday events you can do with your dog in BC, and in Metro Vancouver, there are lots of opportunities to bring your dog some holiday cheer.

If you’re celebrating with your dog this year, here’s where the two of you can have fun this season together.

1. Canyon Lights

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tilly And Zuko (@wolfydays)

Canyon Lights is one of the most popular places in Metro Vancouver to see some spectacular holiday lights, and your dog is welcome to join you.

2. The Christmas Store at Potters

Bring your furry BFF with you to finish up your holiday shopping and stock up on some decorations for the season. Potters is dog-friendly and you can get a few cute pics of them shopping while you’re at it.

3. Take photos with Santa

There are a few places that are doing pet photos with Santa for the holiday season, including PetSmart, so your dog can tell Santa if they’ve been good or bad this year.

4. Lights at Lafarge Lake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy R. (@amy_ramjam)

This outdoor festive display is a great place to take a walk with your dog and get them in the holiday spirit.

5. Bright Nights

Take your pup with you to Stanley Park this holiday season, and while you enjoy the lights, they will enjoy the smells of the park and hopefully spot a squirrel or raccoon.

6. Christmas Tree Farm

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C I C I (@cierrafoster)


The Fernridge Christmas Tree Forest in Langley welcomes dogs, so you can get some help picking out a tree from them – the tree-sniffing experts.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

