9 cute places to get a real Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver

Nothing beats the festive fragrance of a real Christmas tree in your home for the holidays.
Whether you’ve never had a live tree before or going to the farm is an annual pilgrimage for you, it’s time to plan when you’ll go pick out the perfect tree this year.
Before you head out to get a Christmas tree in Metro Vancouver, be sure to check opening dates and hours.
There is a Christmas tree shortage again this year, and many of the farms on this list recommend coming early, coming on a weekday, and bringing cash to help make your journey easier.
Of course, you can cut down your own Christmas tree in BC in the woods – you just need a permit. The closest Crown lands you can use are in the Sea to Sky region.
Here are a few of the cutest and most convenient places to grab a real tree this holiday season:
Aunt Leah’s Christmas Tree Lots
With Christmas tree lots set up across Metro Vancouver, this is hands-down the easiest option to get a beautiful tree. In Vancouver, they open on November 24, while Burnaby and Coquitlam locations open on November 25.
Address: Multiple locations in Metro Vancouver
ZZ Christmas Trees
The pre-cut tree lot opens on November 17. You can cut your own tree from November 26 onwards and warm up with apple cider at this farm in Richmond.
Address: 6980 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Dogwood Christmas Tree Farm
Opening on Saturday, November 26, this rural spot is super adorable for sawing down your own tree.
Address: 8589 – 252 Street, Fort Langley
Frosty’s Family Christmas Tree Farm
Frosty’s opens for the season on Saturday, November 26, and has u-cut and freshly cut trees that you can get.
Address: 24488 – 52nd Avenue, Langley
Oh Christmas Tree Farm
Opening November 19, this farm with u-cut and fresh-cut trees has some as tall as 20 feet!
Address: 21858 Maxwell Crescent, Langley
Fernridge Christmas Tree Forest
This adorable Christmas Tree Forest is opening on November 26 and has all kinds of fragrant fir trees available.
Address: 2828 – 208 Street, Langley
Giesbrecht’s Tree Farm
Offering u-cut trees this season, Giesbrecht’s Tree Farm opens on Friday, December 2.
Address: 5871 – 248th Street, Langley
Murphy’s Christmas Tree Farm
Murphy’s is open for the season and offers pre-cut trees of various sizes, plus a u-cut option.
Address: 25377 124 Avenue, Maple Ridge
Pine Meadows Tree Farms
Open as of November 18, this Christmas tree farm in Chilliwack is a great place to bring your whole family for a u-cut experience.
Address: 47036 Prairie Central Road, Chilliwack