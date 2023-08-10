A foodie-favourite smash burger spot has announced it will soon cease operation due to financial difficulties.

Sirius Craving, an out-of-this-world food truck that only recently opened its first brick-and-mortar space in White Rock’s Coho Eatery, will be ending its journey by the end of September.

In a social media post, co-owner Nicholas Quintillan shared that the decision was made with “heavy hearts and profound gloom.”

“After careful consideration and review, we are lost without a solution to combat the daily battle against inflation rising interest rates and other financial challenges that have become tremendously strenuous,” Quintillan wrote on Instagram. “My wife and I finance the stream independently without outside investors support or other avenues of financial assistance.

“After three long years in the business, we feel it’s time to move on to other opportunities as we can no longer independently finance this business.”

With its neon, laser-tag-like ’80s space-themed look, Sirius Craving may be the most memorable and outrageous-looking food truck in the city.

To up the ante on smashed burgers, Sirius makes its own pickles, sauce, and sodas from scratch. The patties are a mix of brisket and chuck and crisp up nicely, tasting as homemade as a burger gets.

The last Sirius Craving service at Coho Eatery will be held on Sunday, August 27, and the food truck will be serving up eats at its usual roaming locations as well as a number of public events until the end of September.

“Thank you again for your three years of support and continued patronage,” added Quintillan. “It is beyond appreciated and we will continue to cherish our memories of this adventure for years to come.”

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright