White Rock’s newly launched Coho Eatery is the latest dining concept from Coho Collective, a commissary kitchen facility with multiple locations across BC.

At the multi-concept dining space, brands like smash-burger joint Sirius Craving and chimney cake ice cream shop Praguery serve up their irresistible eats right on the beach.

The concept originally launched with pizza brand Zero Zero Pizza on board, but after that concept jumped ship in early June, we were left wondering what would replace it.

Now it seems a new pizza shop has taken its place: Rad Za.

The new concept is run by Sirius Craving, bringing the same street food spirit to the White Rock destination.

Rad Za is “inspired by New York and influenced by California” and claims to be “not just another pizza joint.”

Guests can expect to be able to dig into slices with Rad Za’s own Rad Sauce, cheese, seasoning, and Confit Garlic Brown Butter brushed crusts, all made in-house.

Rad Za softly opened to the public on June 21 before grand opening with full hours and menu offerings last week on June 28. The new concept will also be holding a launch party in mid-July, complete with “specials, libations, and entertainment.”

You’ll find this spot open at Coho Eatery daily from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, and later on Fridays and Saturdays.

Rad Za

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

Instagram