One of Vancouver’s best natural wine bars is set to make some big changes this fall.

Juice Bar, which has been operating during evenings in the Birds and the Beets cafe space in Gastown for the past six years, has shared it will be leaving that space soon.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the natural wine bar shared the news that “it is time for this chapter of JB to come to an end.”

Juice Bar will be changing hands and moving to a brand new space sometime in the coming months, news that is surely devastating for those who came to fall in love with the European-style patio out back and the familiar sight of the neon sign on Birds and the Beets’ brick walls.

The JB team assures us that this isn’t the end, just a new chapter and that a new evening concept will take over the Birds and the Beets space in its place.

The new concept, called Bar Tartare, will feature some “familiar faces,” the post shares, and while few details on this new venture have been shared, we hope it’ll be just as charming and thirst-quenching as its predecessor.

Juice Bar will be having an “end of patio party” on Friday, September 29, which will also be its last day here.

The bar will be “digging deep into the cellar to toast the last six years together, as we say goodbye to the space,” it says.

Be sure to check out Juice Bar’s stellar patio before the end of September, and stay tuned for more details on both its new iteration and Bar Tartare.