Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut in Surrey closed earlier this spring

Occasionally, a closure flies completely under the radar, and only months later do we find out about it.

Such is the case with the Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut (aka Cococo) location in South Surrey.

Located at 15355 24th Avenue # 240, the Calgary-based chocolate shop sold handcrafted cocoa confections for special occasions.

This location was open for 31 years but closed its doors permanently earlier this spring. In a post shared on this location-specific Facebook page back in May, Chocolaterie shared the news of its closure.

“We have enjoyed being part of the community and getting to know all of our valued customers. It was a bit of a shock to us, and might be for some of you too, but we hope you will still enjoy this wonderful chocolate,” the post says.

While there is still a location in Victoria, this was the only Chocolaterie on BC’s mainland. The brand operates stores in Calgary and Edmonton, as well as online.