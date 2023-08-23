The Dumpling Trail takes you through Richmond's best hidden gems

Richmond is widely known for its world-class food, and no matter how many times we eat here, there’s always something new and fantastic to discover.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, one dish, in particular, keeps bringing people to Richmond’s rich dining scene: its dumplings.

Even if you don’t happen to know the area well, there are a few ways you can ensure that you’re checking out the best spots around – this is where the Dumpling Trail comes in handy.

Designed as a self-guided culinary experience, the Dumpling Trail includes 15 different eateries across Richmond with a wide array of cultural varieties. The experience is also meant to take the intimidation out of ordering, which means you don’t need to know a ton about dumplings in order to fully enjoy them.

The Dumpling Trail has been designed by Tourism Richmond and features several different itineraries, meaning you can decide what kind of dumpling experience you want to have. Options include the “Hidden Gems” itinerary, the “Around the World” itinerary, the “Authentic Chinese Dining” itinerary, and the “Best Dim Sum” itinerary.

You can also use the trail as a loose guideline for your own self-directed dining adventures, as it includes both acclaimed and tucked-away spots like The Jade Seafood Restaurant, Red Lantern, Yuu Japanese Tapas, Pepper Lunch, and more.

The trail suggests enjoying dumplings with a group of people, as you’ll be able to try more varieties without getting too full too quickly this way. The restaurants featured also range from high-end to casual food stalls, so bring cash just in case.

From Har Gow to Shui Jiao to Báh Bôt Loc, there’s a dumpling for every mood and taste to be found in Richmond, and while August 26 may be World Dumpling Day, we don’t really need an excuse to eat this perfect food – but we’ll take it anyway.

