14 best Vancouver food events to check out in April
They say April showers bring May flowers, and while we’re not too happy about the “showers” part, we are pretty thrilled to have finally entered peak spring season.
From cherry blossom festivals to Easter parties to the beginning of summer’s many food truck festivals, the food events happening this April are plentiful.
Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this April.
One-time only events
Bunnies & Booze
Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then the ’90s-themed Bunnies & Booze is the event for you! The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.
When: April 1, 2023
Time: 5 pm to late
Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: From $79, purchase online
Nuba X Children’s Hospital Dine In & Donate
One of Vancouver’s best-loved spots for Lebanese food is giving back to the community by holding a fundraising event this month for a cause that is near and dear to the team. Nuba is hosting “The New Nostalgia,” a specially curated dinner menu for guests to enjoy at its Kitsilano location on Thursday, April 20. The mouthwatering event is in support of BC Children’s Hospital and is to give thanks for helping one of Nuba’s team members during a difficult time. Fifty percent of all sales will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital, which helps over 138,000 kids every year — many of whom are fighting against debilitating diseases or chronic conditions.
When: April 20, 2023
Time: Various reservation times available
Where: Nuba Kitsilano – 3116 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $130 per person, book online
The Big Picnic 2023
The Big Picnic is an annual event held at David Lam Park that honours the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there. The Big Picnic follows the tradition of the Japanese hanami, which translates to “cherry blossom viewing,” according to the event website. The Big Picnic will be held on Saturday, April 1 this year, from 10 am to 4 pm and will start with a special tree dedication ceremony featuring representatives from Vancouver’s three Host Nations of Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh as well as folks from the Japanese Consulate.
When: April 1 from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
UBC Food Truck Festival
Those who live, work, or study at UBC are in for a serious treat this spring, as the first-ever UBC Food Truck Festival is set to take place this month. Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is happening on April 5 and 6. Going down at the University Commons area (near the AMS Nest and Lee Square), this iteration is bound to be a good time, with more than 20 food trucks, 15 market vendors, and live entertainment.
When: April 5 and 6 from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival – North Vancouver
One of Metro Vancouver’s biggest beer and music festivals is set to return to North Vancouver this month. Brewhalla will be going down on April 14 this year, featuring more than 20 craft breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries, as well as live music, games, and tons of food trucks. Tickets are on sale now.
When: April 14 from 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online now
The Teahouse and Burrowing Owl Wine Dinner
The Teahouse is hosting a special six-course wine dinner with Burrowing Owl this month, on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 pm. The dishes will be inspired by local ingredients and paired with the world-class wines from Burrowing Owl. Tickets are limited and are priced at $179 per person.
When: Tuesday, April 4 at 6 pm
Where: The Teahouse, Ferguson Point, Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: $179 per person
Spring Mochi Festival at Nam Dae Moon
View this post on Instagram
Beloved Richmond spot for Korean mochi treats, Nam Dae Moon is holding its very own Spring Mochi Festival this month, on April 21. The festival will also coincide with the second anniversary of Nam Dae Moon and will showcase mochi and its many varieties. There will also be specials and deals on offer, in addition to some games.
When: April 21
Where: 3779 Sexsmith Road Unit 2132, Richmond
Recurring events
Sakura Days Japan Fair 2023
This year, the Sakura Days Japan Fair is returning once again in April, just in time to celebrate the arrival of spring’s majestic cherry blossoms. Taking place on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture. The event will run from 10 am to 6 pm on the Saturday and until 5 pm on the Sunday.
When: Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, April 16, from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
Filipino Restaurant Month
This month, the second annual Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada event kicks off, with restaurants participating across the country. From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast-food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.
When: April 1 to 30
Where: Participating restaurants
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Food Truck Wars 2023
The beginning of food truck season is nearly upon us, and there’s one event we’re particularly excited about The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Food Truck Wars. The three-day event pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best, with trophies in several categories up for grabs, including Best International and Best Between the Buns. Returning for its second year this spring, the Food Truck Wars event will run from Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, and will take place at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).
When: Friday, March 31, from 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 11 am to 8 pm
Where: KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley
Tickets: By donation
Friday Night Paella Series at Smitty’s Oyster House
View this post on Instagram
Starting Friday, March 24, a new month-long paella series will be kicking off at Main Street’s Smitty’s Oyster House. During each of the four Fridays, Smitty’s Head Chef, Alan Older, will be collaborating with the city’s top chef to develop unique paella offerings. The first installment will feature Chef Alvaro Montes de Oca (Ubuntu Canteen, Hapa Izakaya). Each night will also include special wine features, plus late-night drink specials following the dinners.
When: Friday, April 7 and Friday, April 14, from 7 pm
Where: Smitty’s Oyster House, 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8
With the beginning of spring, it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.
When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Price: Book online
Heart of Vancouver Public Market
The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market took place in March at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street but will return for one day each month. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, and enjoy live entertainment, happening this month on April 15. Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, indigenous jewellery and more.
When: April 15, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
FEAST! Vancouver
The premium world-class culinary celebration boasts a lineup of top Canadian chefs and happenings in support of the BC Cancer Foundation. From April 11 to 15, ticketholders can enjoy classes, tastings, and culinary collaborations between award-winning chefs across Canada.
When: April 11 to 15, 2023
Where: Locations around Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets available online
With files from Daily Hive Staff