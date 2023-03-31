14 best Vancouver food events to check out in April

They say April showers bring May flowers, and while we’re not too happy about the “showers” part, we are pretty thrilled to have finally entered peak spring season.

From cherry blossom festivals to Easter parties to the beginning of summer’s many food truck festivals, the food events happening this April are plentiful.

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this April.

One-time only events

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then the ’90s-themed Bunnies & Booze is the event for you! The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online