FoodFood EventsFood News

All the Vancouver restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Mar 22 2023, 6:56 pm
All the Vancouver restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
@maxsvancouver/Instagram

The second annual Filipino Restaurant Month is just around the corner, and this year, several Vancouver restaurants (as well as a few Metro Vancouver spots) will be participating.

Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was initially launched last year as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.

This April, the month-long event is back for a second round, with select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.

The organization just announced participating restaurants for each province, with several Vancouver and Metro Vancouver establishments included.

From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover.

From fast food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

Here are all of BC’s participating restaurants this year:

Vancouver

Liberté Cafe & Restaurant

Address: 3670 Vanness Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Max’s Restaurant

Address: 3546 Kingsway, Vancouver

Instagram

Pampanga’s Cuisine

Address: 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Address: 5179 Joyce Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Plato Filipino

Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

Address: 5175 Joyce Street, Vancouver

Address: 892 Carnarvon Street #100, New Westminster

Instagram

Shameless Buns

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shameless Buns (@shamelessbuns)

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Delta

Kumare

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @gourmae.eats

Address: 8047 120 Street #100, Delta

Instagram

Richmond

Little Ongpin

Address: 4093 No 5 Road, Richmond

Facebook | Instagram

Smokehouse Sandwich Co.

Address: 5188 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Instagram

Surrey

Grandt Kitchen Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grandt Kitchen (@grandt_kitchen)

Address: 10257 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Instagram

Filipino Restaurant Month in Vancouver

When: April 1 to 30
Where: Various participating restaurants

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.