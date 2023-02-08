Those who live, work, or study at UBC are in for a serious treat this spring, as the first ever UBC Food Truck Festival is set to take place.

Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on April 5 and 6.

Going down at the University Commons area (near the AMS Nest and Lee Square), this iteration is bound to be a good time, with more than 20 food trucks, 15 market vendors, and live entertainment.

The festival will take place both days from 11 am to 7 pm, and while participating food trucks have yet to be announced, there’s likely going to be something to suit every taste.

The event is free and open to the public, so even if you don’t happen to attend UBC (or work there), you’re welcome to come by and get in on the food truck fun.

Stay tuned for more details about the festival.

UBC Food Truck Festival

When: April 5 and 6 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

