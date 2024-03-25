Best new Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

We went, we ate, we loved it. Osteria Elio Volpe has been high on our list of hotly anticipated restaurant openings for 2024, so a visit to the new Cambie Village spot on opening night was the move.

Stepping into the 540 West 17th Avenue restaurant, you would not have guessed the 4,200 sq ft space was a former mechanic’s shop.

Co-owner Craig Stanghetta’s Ste Marie Studio transformed the area into a laid-back beachy dining space, complete with a central bar, cozy booths, and an overall sunny, breezy vibe.

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Vancouver’s newest destination for omakase is officially open, and Dished popped in to check it out just ahead of its launch. Sushi Masuda comes from chef-owner Yoji Masuda.

The Vancouver-born sushi chef trained and studied the art of sushi in Japanese restaurants before apprenticing in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Masuda and his Sapporo-born wife, Akari Masuda, have now moved back to Vancouver. The pair were offered the opportunity to open a small eatery inside an existing restaurant concept located at 1066 W Hastings Street, and that’s how this sushi bar came about.

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Meo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) In the unlikely event that the promise of inventive cocktails, punchy small plates, and intimate seating wasn’t enough to excite you, the fact that Meo is brought to us by the talented folks behind Michelin-starred Kissa Tanto and the fantastic Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie will surely do the trick. Meo offers seats for 70 people in its dimly lit dining room, which happens to be located underneath Kissa Tanto at 265 E Pender Street. Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Located at the former location of Jules Bistro, this new eatery promises to delight in both its tasty food and beautiful interior.

Dished was able to get a sneak peek ahead of its March 4 grand opening to check out the space and try some of the food. Here’s what we thought about this new restaurant.

Petrichor aims to bring the quality of the hospitality industry from the South of France. This includes the quality of food, drinks, and time you spend in the restaurant.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This pizza purveyor is now located inside Commercial Drive’s Caffè Soccavo, so on top of the pies, expect ample offerings like salads, paninis, soft-serve ice cream, and espresso-based drinks when you visit this joint.

If you’re up to speed on Don’t Argue, then you know the OG counter-service pizzeria closed in 2019 after five years as a Main Street staple. For those who were fans of this spot, you likely remember the house classics.

We were delighted to reacquaint ourselves with two of them when we popped in, especially the Potato Mash.

Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Jinmi is a Korean soul food spot that started as an online business in 2020.

This new location at Vancouver’s 854 Denman Street is the concept’s first official restaurant, as it previously operated out of Black Rice Izakaya.

Jinmi is best known for its raw female spring roe crab, which is marinated with 23 ingredients. According to its website, it’s North America’s first soy sauce-marinated crab restaurant.

But Jinmi does more than just crab. You can expect other raw marinated seafood like salmon and shrimp as well.

Address: 854 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.