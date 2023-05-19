5 hottest new restaurants and cafes in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

The passion project of chef Felix Zhou, known for his time on Top Chef Canada, Bread X Butter Cafe finally soft opened its new Burnaby location in mid-April.

This spot serves the same kind of egg toast selection that its other location has become known for. Served on freshly baked slices of brioche loaves, fluffy scrambled eggs are paired with ingredients like pork floss, kewpie mayo, and smoked salmon.

Address: Unit 102-8327 Eastlake Drive, Burnaby

Kev’s offers a great selection of ready-to-eat artisan sandwiches, organic cold-pressed juices, salads, and sweets.

This fresh destination also has shelves and fridges stocked with pantry and picnic staples such as cheeses, cured meats, olives, pasta, sauces, olive oils, vinaigrettes, crackers, and ready-to-heat gourmet frozen meals.

When it comes to made-to-order items at Kev’s, expect some colourful smoothies and smoothie bowls to be on offer.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Kimshaker’s Foodhub is a Filipino eatery specializing in street food and other comforting eats.

The restaurant offers dishes like Lumpiang Shanghai, Lomi Batangas, steamed Siomai (a Filipino dumpling made with pork), and other street food eats like cheese sticks, kikiam, and fishballs.

Address: Royal City Centre food court, 612 6th Street, New Westminster

The new Saku can be found at #107-567 Clarke Road, just steps away from the Burquitlam SkyTrain station.

The brand is known for its variety of pork cutlet dishes served with rice, tonjiru, and shredded cabbage.

Address: #107-567 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Jungle Room aims to be a destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and more.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright