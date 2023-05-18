We have even more good food and beverage news for you, Vancouver. Parallel 49 Brewing Company has revealed its incredible outdoor space has officially reopened for the warmer months.

The East Vancouver brewery and tasting room’s 100-seat beer garden was first unveiled a few years back and quickly became a super popular spot to head for a brew and some sunshine.

In addition to being a total sun trap, this oasis is surrounded by Japanese maples, brewery tanks, hanging Edison lightbulbs, and even boasts a view of the mountains.

This space has some amazing features, and we can’t wait to pop down to enjoy a flight (or two) at the brewery.

Find this spot open daily from 11 am until late. There’s a full menu of grub available alongside 40 taps of craft beer, cocktails, and more.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

Instagram