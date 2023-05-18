5 new fast-food menu drops to try across Canada
New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!
We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.
Here are some new fast-food menu items to check out in Canada.
Tim Hortons: Chipotle Sausage Flatbread Pizza (select locations)
By now you’re probably familiar with Tim Horton’s foray into the pizza world, as the chain launched its signature line of flatbreads last summer in select locations.
Now, we’ve received word that the iconic Canadian spot is actually releasing a new variety of flatbread at certain stores across the country: Chipotle Sausage.
Please note this offering is only available at select locations.
Pizza Pizza: Buffalo Popcorn Chicken Poutine
Pizza Pizza is venturing into the wonderful world of fries with this one. The brand has launched Buffalo Popcorn Chicken Poutine.
The new offering joins Pizza Pizza’s existing lineup of Classic Poutine, Bacon Poutine and Popcorn Chicken Poutine.
Papa John’s: Butter Chicken Pizza
Papa John’s Pizza has just announced a brand-new pizza flavour, set to exclusively hit its Canadian branches next week: Butter Chicken Pizza.
Combining Canadians’ love of both pizza and butter chicken, the fusion-style dish is made with Papa John’s signature fresh pizza dough and topped with a velvety, creamy butter chicken sauce, seasoned chicken, crunchy green peppers, and onion.
The Butter Chicken Pizza will be widely available at Papa John’s locations across Canada starting May 22, but Papa Rewards Loyalty members had access to the new flavour as of May 15.
Little Caesars: Crazy Puffs Pizza Bites
Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready pizza, just launched a new kind of snack for a limited time only.
Now available across Canada, the popular chain is serving up new Crazy Puffs. Offering big flavour in small bites, an order of these includes four handheld pizza puffs made with shredded cheeses and pepperoni and then finished with garlic sauce, Parmesan, and Italian herbs and spices.
Tim Hortons: BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap
Tim Hortons has launched a new BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap, each made with crispy seasoned chicken breast coated in a smoky barbecue glaze.
A mix of grains, lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, and cucumbers adds texture, and for the finishing touch, the bowl and wrap are topped off with a savoury, creamy barbecue sauce. Of course, you can also customize your order without chicken or beef.
And there’s no waiting — the new menu items are available at locations across Canada starting today.
With files from Hogan Short and Irish Mae Silvestre