5 new fast-food menu drops to try across Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are some new fast-food menu items to check out in Canada.

Tim Hortons: Chipotle Sausage Flatbread Pizza (select locations)

By now you’re probably familiar with Tim Horton’s foray into the pizza world, as the chain launched its signature line of flatbreads last summer in select locations.

Now, we’ve received word that the iconic Canadian spot is actually releasing a new variety of flatbread at certain stores across the country: Chipotle Sausage.

Please note this offering is only available at select locations.

Pizza Pizza: Buffalo Popcorn Chicken Poutine

Pizza Pizza is venturing into the wonderful world of fries with this one. The brand has launched Buffalo Popcorn Chicken Poutine.

The new offering joins Pizza Pizza’s existing lineup of Classic Poutine, Bacon Poutine and Popcorn Chicken Poutine.

Papa John’s Pizza has just announced a brand-new pizza flavour, set to exclusively hit its Canadian branches next week: Butter Chicken Pizza.

Combining Canadians’ love of both pizza and butter chicken, the fusion-style dish is made with Papa John’s signature fresh pizza dough and topped with a velvety, creamy butter chicken sauce, seasoned chicken, crunchy green peppers, and onion.