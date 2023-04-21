7 hottest new restaurants and cafes in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

The former Oo La Cha space has become something new: Acre Through the Seasons.

The new eatery describes itself as a fine-dining restaurant that “marries the concepts of contemporary cuisine and the farm-to-table experience.”

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

It’s been a while in the making, but it’s finally here: BC’s very first location of Christopher Siu’s Daan Go Cake Lab.

Winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, Siu has previously opened five locations of Daan Go in Ontario, but the Richmond location is the very first for BC.

Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond

Port Moody already gets a taste of Mama Said Pizza Co’s Brooklyn-style pies via its food truck, but now, the local maker is gearing up to open a brick-and-mortar outpost.

The new 3135 Murray Street restaurant will open in Port Moody on Friday, right near the city’s Brewers Row.

Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody

After weeks of teasing on Instagram, construction for the new bakery finished and the cafe opened last week.

Cafe Monet is located near Seymour and Robson streets, near the H Mart.

Address: 568 Robson Street, Vancouver

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

For the last several months, a second location at 6958 Palm Avenue has been in the works, and La Foret has finally been able to open to the public.

Address: 6958 Palm Avenue, Burnaby

Located at 3860 Lougheed Highway, the former Swiss Chalet is now something called Happy Valley Food City, a multi-concept restaurant space that will offer everything from dim sum to BBQ skewers to a Hong Kong-style cafe.

“Food city” is an apt descriptor of Happy Valley, as inside this destination are two different restaurants: HV Cafe and HV Wonder House.

Address: 3860 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Known by locals for having some of the best Malaysian eats in town, Mamalee’s first location is on West Broadway, where the small space is almost constantly busy.

Some of the restaurant’s most popular menu items include its Hainanese Chicken, Laksa Noodle Soup, and Roti Canai.

To keep up with the demand, the restaurant shared its plans to open its second location at 186 Keefer Place in Chinatown, in the same roundabout as the downtown T&T Supermarket.

Address: 186 Keefer Place, Vancouver

