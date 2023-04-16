A new Korean Bakery Cafe has opened in downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS)

FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Nikitha Martins
Apr 16 2023, 10:39 pm
Cafe Monet/Instagram

Cafe Monet has finally opened its doors in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

After weeks of teasing on Instagram, construction for the new bakery finished and the cafe opened last week.

Cafe Monet is located near Seymour and Robson streets, just near the H Mart.

 

Folks that have already visited the new spot are already raving about the sweet treats customers can find.

Instagram user, Mandy, said she found a variety of baked goods inside, including “brioche donuts, chubby macarons, and Korean soboro buns – everything looked so good.”

“I will definitely be re-visiting to try more items,” she wrote.


Another Instagram user, Rea Yoh said “There really is something for everyone, from croissants to Asian fruit cakes!”

 

