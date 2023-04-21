4 new fast-food menu drops to try across Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are some new fast-food menu items to check out in Canada.

Popeyes: Strawberry Biscuits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeyes Canada (@popeyesca)

Popeyes’ new Strawberry Biscuits are filled with strawberries and topped with icing. They are available for a limited time only.

A very intriguing breakfast sandwich was just introduced across Canada: the Tim Hortons Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.

The fast-food chain known for its iconic glazed donuts has just rolled out some limited-time flavours inspired by nostalgic cookie brands.

Until May 7, folks will be able to grab a donut from the Cookie Blast collection at Krispy Kreme locations across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dairy Queen Canada (@dqcanada)

The very exciting Churro Dipped Cone, which first launched at Dairy Queen Mexico, is a classic vanilla cone covered with cinnamon sugar.

With files from Hogan Short