4 new fast-food menu drops to try across Canada
New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!
We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.
Here are some new fast-food menu items to check out in Canada.
Popeyes: Strawberry Biscuits
View this post on Instagram
Popeyes’ new Strawberry Biscuits are filled with strawberries and topped with icing. They are available for a limited time only.
Tim Hortons: Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
A very intriguing breakfast sandwich was just introduced across Canada: the Tim Hortons Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.
Krispy Kreme: Cookie Blast Donuts
The fast-food chain known for its iconic glazed donuts has just rolled out some limited-time flavours inspired by nostalgic cookie brands.
Until May 7, folks will be able to grab a donut from the Cookie Blast collection at Krispy Kreme locations across the country.
Dairy Queen: Churro Dipped Cone
View this post on Instagram
The very exciting Churro Dipped Cone, which first launched at Dairy Queen Mexico, is a classic vanilla cone covered with cinnamon sugar.
With files from Hogan Short