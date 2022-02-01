FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Ricky's Breakfast Café opens new location in Abbotsford

|
Feb 1 2022, 6:56 pm
Ricky's Breakfast Café opens new location in Abbotsford
Abbotsford is getting pretty dang tasty lately, and a brand new spot just opened for folks in the Fraser Valley area: Ricky’s Breakfast Café.

The BC-founded all-day breakfast chain has now opened its new location at 2010 Sumas Way in Abbotsford.

Ricky’s has already operated an outpost in the Abbotsford area for more than 40 years. This is the second location in the region for the company.

This spot is known for its hearty breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

In addition to the Ricky’s brand, this address houses a Famoso pizza outpost.

Ricky's

Ricky’s and Famoso Sumas Exterior (Courtesy Ricky’s)

Find this new destination open starting February 1.

Ricky’s was founded in 1960 in BC as a pancake restaurant. It has since opened 70+ locations in Canada, with more on the way.

