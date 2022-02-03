FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli to open in New West next month

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 3 2022, 9:16 pm
Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli to open in New West next month
Italian sandwich (Agave Photo Studio/Shutterstock)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Aidan’s

Asian, Cafes

Aidan’s
The Yellow Chilli Delta

Indian

The Yellow Chilli Delta
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
Beaucoup Bakery

Cafes, Breakfast and Brunch

Beaucoup Bakery
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards

New Westminster has something delicious coming. Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli is slated to open at 601 Columbia Street next month.

Gastronomia Italia will be a destination for deli, grocery, and bakery goods, as well as sandwiches.

This soon-to-be-open establishment shared some of the history behind its location.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released on this concept. Stay tuned!

Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli

Address: 601 Columbia Street, New West

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT