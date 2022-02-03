Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli to open in New West next month
Feb 3 2022, 9:16 pm
New Westminster has something delicious coming. Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli is slated to open at 601 Columbia Street next month.
Gastronomia Italia will be a destination for deli, grocery, and bakery goods, as well as sandwiches.
This soon-to-be-open establishment shared some of the history behind its location.
