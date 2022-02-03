New Westminster has something delicious coming. Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli is slated to open at 601 Columbia Street next month.

Gastronomia Italia will be a destination for deli, grocery, and bakery goods, as well as sandwiches.

This soon-to-be-open establishment shared some of the history behind its location.

Gastronomia Italia Grocery & Deli

Address: 601 Columbia Street, New West

