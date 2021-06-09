Best fried chicken in Burnaby you should try at least once
Attention fried chicken lovers, there are some seriously tasty places you need to visit when you’re in or around Burnaby to get some crispy fried goodness.
From Korean Fried Chicken to famous American chains, the fried chicken spots in Burnaby are always going to make you want to come back for more.
Here are some of our top picks for the best fried chicken spots in Burnaby.
J&G Fried Chicken
Popular Taiwanese fried chicken franchise J&G Fried Chicken started off as a food cart on the side of the street in Taiwan in 1973, and 46 years later, it has grown into a global business with over 200 stores in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and of course, Canada.
Address: Crystal Mall — #2121 – 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-559-9380
Chicko Korean Fried Chicken
Chicko’s Chicken imports all its ingredients from Korea, and they use authentic Korean recipes to make sure they are delivering the highest quality of Korean fried chicken possible.
Address: 7343 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-6144
Popeyes – Burnaby
This iconic fried chicken chain landed in Burnaby quite recently, and locals have been loving its signature crunchy meats, biscuits, and other sides ever since.
Address: Unit A 7855 Kingsway, Burnaby
Hi Five Chicken
Hi Five Chicken offers locally grown chicken, hand spiced, and roasted to perfection. Come and try their chicken legs, or buckets — depending on your appetite.
Address: 5933 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-423-2912
Rib & Chicken
Rib & Chicken is an authentic Korean restaurant, specializing in Korean grilled ribs, Korean fried chicken, hot pots and rice bowls.
Address: 7235 Canada Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-243-2550
Chirpyhut Fried Chicken
Chirpyhut Chicken specializes in crispy fried chicken with meat that’s both tender and juicy. One of their most popular items is the Fried Whole Spring Chicken.
Address: 4300 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-412-9989
Church’s Fried Chicken
Church’s Chicken is an American franchise specializing in fried chicken. Its chicken is hand-breaded and tastes great on its own, or in sandwiches and wraps.
Address: 103-6591 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-379-5100
Address: 4051-4269 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-291-9137
The Chicken
The Chicken’s freshly baked fried chicken is perfect to satisfy your craving at any hour. Other than its classic fried chicken, The Chicken’s chicken sandwich and leg are the most popular items on the menu.