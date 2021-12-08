Fried chicken is a lot more than just crispy, tender, meaty goodness.

It’s crave-worthy fare that must be cooked to perfection every single time.

Here in Vancouver, there is no shortage of affordable chicken joints, but which ones are worthy enough to satisfy your desires?

Here are eight cheap fried chicken spots in Vancouver that definitely give the bang for your cluck.

Duffin’s has been around since 1987, serving fried chicken and other comfort foods to the community ever since, so you know it ought to be good. They serve fried chicken wings for as low as $1.69 each, and have plenty of combos on their menu where you can get chicken with fries or rice for under $10.

Address: 1391 E 41 Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-5544

HiFive Chicken doesn’t just serve hot wings, but hot deals too. You can get three pieces of their popular chicken for just $10.95. Not to mention, they have a bunch of signature sauces that your tastebuds deserve to try, like chipotle, sweet chili, and their original spicy.

Address: 203 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-4898

Church’s has been on top of the fried chicken game for decades, but you knew that already. Try their original or spicy chicken to satisfy your cravings — you won’t be disappointed.

Address: Multiple locations

Three pieces of crispy fried chicken for under $10? An absolute steal that you definitely won’t regret, unless you didn’t buy enough, that is.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

A single boneless thigh at DownLow is downright juicy, tender, and worth every penny of that $4.25 price.

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-283-1385

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Choose from wings, tenders, legs, or thigh for the unbeatable price of $10 each.

Address: 835 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-331-0058

A lot of folks are big fans of Big-G Chicken, and there’s a simple reason why. These fried chicken steaks are thick, juicy, stuffed, and bigger than your face. What more could you ask for? Their mini chicken steaks are just $10.99.

Address: 382 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-0420

Win Win Chick-n actually wins at fried chicken. You can get three pieces of their delicious chicken for just $9.95.

Address: 8197 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4818

So which of these chicken joints are you flocking to next?