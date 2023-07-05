Award-winning spot Bar Susu is forging ahead after a devastating fire left it heavily damaged last week.

In addition to supporting the staff by donating to a GoFundMe, fans of the Mount Pleasant wine bar can actually head into its sister spot, Novella Coffee Bar, during evening hours to enjoy Susu’s offerings while the former’s nighttime program, Vignette, takes a beat.

Novella’s 2650 Main Street space will be home to the temporary Bar Susu pop-up starting Friday, July 7.

The pop-up will offer dishes from Susu chef de cuisine Marc Marayag, creative cocktails, and low-intervention wines from wine director Brittany Hoorne.

“Bar Susu started out as a pop-up, and after trying to brainstorm a bunch of ideas for what to do while repairs are being completed, we realized it was only natural for Bar Susu to pop up once again, albeit temporarily,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Vignette, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

“We were already undergoing a transition period at Vignette, with opening chef Ashley Kurtz’s recent departure. While an evolution is still in the works, we look forward to welcoming Bar Susu guests at Novella.”

You can find Bar Susu: The Pop-Up Edition open daily from 5 pm to late.

“The community support we’ve received so far has been nothing short of incredible, and we are truly thankful for everyone reaching out during this difficult time,” adds Allmin.

“We hope to reopen our doors as soon as possible. For now, Bar Susu will just be a few blocks away from home.”