Earlier this week, a fire broke out at Mount Pleasant’s Bar Susu, located at Main Street and East 6th Avenue.

At the time, a spokesperson from Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said that firefighters had managed to contain the blaze, but not before it spread from Bar Susu up two storeys to the residential properties above.

The tenants in those apartments were evacuated, and there were no injuries, but Bar Susu’s space has been heavily impacted by the damage left by the fire.

“Today, there was a fire inside the basement of the building Bar Susu is located in,” the restaurant told Daily Hive on Tuesday. “We are thankful for the immediate attention by Vancouver firefighters and glad no one was hurt. Due to the fire, Bar Susu will need to close for about a week, but we’ll be up and running again soon. Thanks to everyone for checking in on us! We appreciate our community.”

Now, it seems that the wine bar and restaurant will need to close for much longer than a week.

Bar Susu has now launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support the staff while the restaurant is closed for repairs for the foreseeable future.

“After assessing the damage, it is clear repairs will take longer than a month to fix,” the fundraiser page explains.

“We have an incredible team of over 30 staff at Bar Susu, the majority of them having been with us since day one, some even further back to The Whip days,” Bar Susu says. “These team members are like a family to us and we’d very much like to keep them around to help us reopen later this summer and welcome you back into our room.”

The restaurant, which is housed in a century-old building, is “unaware of the timeline” that they’re dealing with when it comes to restoring the space.

The fundraiser is hoping to raise $50,000, 100% of which will go directly to supporting Bar Susu’s staff over the coming weeks or months.

With files from Daily Hive Staff