Fans of both high-quality coffee and film photography have no doubt already heard of C41 Coffee Shop, a little kiosk located in the center of North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market.

The cafe, which is particularly known for its authentic, Aussie-style flat white, also happens to host a monthly themed film photography contest, a selection of which is then displayed in the cafe.

Good news for fans of this spot who live in Vancouver, as the cafe has shared it will be opening a new location in the Kitsilano neighbourhood soon.

The C41 in Kits will be at 2948 West 4th Avenue, on the corner of Bayswater Street.

The cafe has yet to share an opening date but has said that it will be “coming soon.”

The cafe was nominated among the best in the Metro Vancouver area for the Th3rdwave Awards 2022 and also carries pastries, cookies, and other sweets.

Stay tuned for more details on this new space.

C41 Coffee Shop – Kitsilano

Address: 2948 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

