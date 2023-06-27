Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene at Main Street and East 6th Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood for a fire that broke out inside a restaurant.

A spokesperson says firefighters have managed to contain the blaze, but not before it spread from Bar Susu (formally The Whip) up two storeys to the residential properties above.

Tenants in those apartments have been evacuated, but there are no injuries. About 30 firefighters are in the area as they continue to address the fire, and traffic will be impacted for some time as a result. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

“Today, there was a fire inside the basement of the building Bar Susu is located in,” the restaurant told Daily Hive. “We are thankful for the immediate attention by Vancouver firefighters and glad no one was hurt. Due to the fire, Bar Susu will need to close for about a week, but we’ll be up and running again soon. Thanks to everyone for checking-in on us! We appreciate our community.”

