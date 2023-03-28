If you’ve popped by Vancouver’s new-ish brunch and coffee destination, Novella, during evening hours, you may have tasted or gotten a glimpse of its fresh dinner program, Vignette.

The newest concept from Boxset Collective is definitely worth a visit if you haven’t been in already.

It is, after all, from the team behind much-loved spots such as Published on Main and Bar Susu.

Vignette coins itself as part restaurant and part wine bar.

The bright eatery serving mid-morning eats and caffeinated sips transforms into an intimate, moody dining room come sunset (and before sunset now that the days are getting brighter).

We finally made our way to Mount Pleasant to check out Chef Ashley Kurtz’s multi-course tasting menu, which is the way to go during your first visit here if you ask us.

That being said, you always have the option to dine al la carte and indulge in dishes like house Ketchup Chips, Mussels Escabeche, and Beef Tartare On Toast alongside some sips.

The beverage program here was developed by Michelin Guide Vancouver Sommelier of the Year, Jayton Paul, and Boxset Collective bar director, Joe Casson.

It features an array of drinks including small-batch wines, ciders, vermouths, and a curated list of cocktails as well.

Kurtz’s tasting menu can also be enjoyed with an optional wine pairing.

The multi-course experience kicks off with a chef’s selection of snacks (one of which was inspired by the almighty McChicken and served on toasted brioche) before dishes such as the Broken Sour Cream made with celery root and scallops hit the table.

From there we enjoyed soda bread complete with seaweed butter alongside leeks with pickled kelp and hot mustard.

Other highlights included the Endive Tart Tatin with caramelized buttermilk and the dessert course, a Rowan Honey Flan served with preserved green strawberries.

Overall the menu here was funky and playful, and the thoughtful, top-notch service can never be overlooked either.

Be sure to make a point to head into Vignette if you haven’t just yet. It’s open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 11 pm.

We know we’ll be back to check out those Ketchup Chips, no doubt.

Vignette

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram