Hello November! Fall is in full swing in the city — think crisp, cool air, fallen leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice!

Of course, a new season means there are some new movies and TV shows filming right here in Vancity. And if you love a celebrity sighting as much as we do, then be sure to keep an eye out around town for these celebrity faces!

From Hugh Grant to Anthony Hopkins, here are six celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this November.

Hugh Grant

Be on the lookout for Hugh Grant this November! Grant is in town for his latest role in the horror movie Heretic, which has been filming in Vancouver since the beginning of October. Recently, Grant was spotted downtown at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Grant has been acting in Hollywood since the 1980s, and in 2022, Time Out magazine named him one of Britain’s 50 greatest actors of all time. Grant is widely known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Love Actually, and Florence Foster Jenkins, to name a few.

Sophia Thatcher

Joining Hugh Grant on the set of Heretic is Sophie Thatcher. Thatcher is an up-and-coming actress who is best known for portraying the younger version of Natalie on Showtime’s popular series Yellowjackets. She has also been in movies like Prospect and the 2023 version of The Boogeyman.

Chloe East

Chloe East will also be in town for her role in the Heretic. East has had roles in TV shows like ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and HBO Max’s Generation, along with the Steven Spielberg film The Fabelmans.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins is in Vancouver right now for his role in the new action thriller movie Locked. Longtime award-winning actor, he needs no introduction, really! Hopkins has been acting for decades now, since the ’60s, to be exact. His long list of roles ranges, but most recognize him for his creepy portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising.

A few of his other roles include Nixon, Hitchcock, The Mask of Zorro, The Father, and a few Thor movies, including the original Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, among others.

Glen Powell

Keep an eye out for Glen Powell in the city this November!

Powell is joining Anthony Hopkins on the set of Locked, which is filming through to December. Powell has been in movies like The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Set It Up, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion.

Oz Perkins

Oz Perkins may be spotted in the Vancouver area this November. Perkins is here directing a new feature film called Shadowless Horse.

Perkins is the son of actor Anthony Perkins and is known for directing horror movies like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel. He has also had small roles in a few movies over the years. You may recognize him in Not Another Teen Movie and as “Dorky David” in Legally Blonde.