Thankfully, the Toronto restaurant industry is well on its way to recovery, and while there are still kinks to iron out and hurdles to overcome, new restaurants have been popping up all over!

Here is a roundup of the city’s recent openings.

Open

Located on the lower ground of the swanky new Ace Hotel, Alder is officially taking dinner reservations. The chic new spot is helmed by Alo Food Group owner Chef Patrick Kriss, adding yet another name to his ever-growing consortium of restaurants.

Address: 51 Camden Street, Toronto

MachiMachi is all about integrating Asian tea culture into daily life, with pressed teas made with leaves grown on farms in Taiwan, as well as fruit teas, milk teas, and lattes. The spot offers all sorts of delightful toppings such as pearls, mini taro balls and kanten jelly, and let’s not forget about its iconic cream foam

Address: CF Toronto Eaton Centre — 220 Yonge Street, Toronto

Casa Manila is a Filipino-style mom-and-pop joint serving up the best of the island nation’s cuisine. It prides itself on a philosophy of presenting fresh and healthy food to its customers, achieved by cooking with locally sourced ingredients and steering clear of preservatives.

Address: 508 Danforth Avenue

Yogost’s drinks come in a wide range of flavours and styles, with smoothie and fruit-based options as well as milkshakes, slushies, teas, mochi yogurt, and yogurt foam. Not forgetting the toppings ranging from oats to purple rice to whipped cream.

Address: Commerce Gate — 505 Highway 7, Unit A20&21, Markham

Now open, Sunnys looks destined for success. According to its website, Sunnys’ dishes are all inspired by the expansive range of dining cultures found throughout China.

Address: 60 Kensington Avenue, Toronto

Opening Soon

The Korean chain announced that its second location will open soon at Sheppard-Yonge. Pizza Maru is known for its scrumptious flavour combinations like the Gold Edge, made with sweet potato mousse, string cheese and cheddar cheese; The Monster Pepperoni, with double extra cheese; and crowd favourite Crazy Chicken Shrimp, as well as all the classic topping combinations, of course.

Address: 6048 Yonge Street, North York

